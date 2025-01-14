Better Day: The ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ Happened OTD In 2018

It can be hard to be a Vikings fan. It seems like each and every year they are Lucy holding that football, while we the fans lick our lips and sprint full-speed toward the inevitable heartbreak.

It's hard not to have a hardened heart when it comes to our favorite football team. From regular season collapses to playoff implosions, it can feel like the lows greatly outweigh the highs.

However, on this day (January 14) in 2018 something strange happened. Instead of being on the receiving end (pun intended) of some improbable finish, the Vikings were the team dishing out the heartbreak.

The Vikings and Saints were going back-and-forth in their NFC Divisional playoff game at US Bank Stadium, but the 13-3 Vikings appeared to be on their way to another playoff letdown when New Orleans kicked a go-ahead field goal with just 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Facing a third and ten from their own 39 yard line and with just 14 seconds left on the clock, Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum found receiver Stefon Diggs down the sideline for in improbable 29-24 Vikings win, dubbed the "Minneapolis Miracle."

Here's how Vikings fans reacted:

While this season may have ended with another disappointing loss, 2018 proved its not always bad to be a Vikings fan!

