Berrios Stellar In Twins’ Win Over Blue Jays Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Tuesday night in Canada. The Twins have now won back-to-back games to improve to 46-53 on the season, and now trail Cleveland by 7.5 games in the American League's Central Division.

Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios, making his first start since he appeared in the All Star Game on Tuesday, pitched seven strong innings to earn the win. Berrios struck out nine batters while allowing just four hits and one walk.

Eduardo Escobar paced the Twins' offense with a pair of hits, including a three-run home run. Eddie Rosario added a pair of hits and Joe Mauer scored two runs to help the Twins to the win.

Minnesota will play the third and final game of their series with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:07 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30.