Berrios Leads Twins Over White Sox Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 36-33 on the season and remain 1.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

Jose Berrios pitched into the eighth inning for a second straight start, allowing just two runs on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. Berrios is now 7-1 on the season.

Miguel Sano launched a home run to the upper deck in right-center field on a 3-0 count in the third inning to tie the game at two, and Max Kepler's RBI single later that inning would prove to be the game-winner.