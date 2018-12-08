Bennies Fall to Pipers 87-58

The College of St. Benedict's basketball team lost to Hamline University in a MIAC game at home on Saturday afternoon.

Hamline took an early lead with a 14-4 run midway through the first half. CSB rallied to take a lead into the second quarter but fell to 42-39 at the half.

CSB shot 51.6 percent in the first half, but only 25 percent in the second. The Bennies also struggled to contain the Pipers in the second half. They pulled the score up to 66-52, but couldn’t overcome the deficit to win the game.

Maddie Schmitz led the team in scoring with 18 points. Megan Thompson added 11 points and Breanna Gates led the team with seven rebounds.

The Bennies fall to 3-5 and return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 12th to take on St. Mary’s University at home.