New Vinyl Releases Week Of 10/16

There is so much great new vinyl coming out on a weekly basis. Here are some of the albums I am excited about this week.

Blue Oyster Cult - Alive in America. A two-LP set, recorded Live in September of 1981 at Madison Square Garden. You can get this one on blue vinyl.

David Bowie - Pinups. A reissue of Bowie's 7th studio album from October of 1973. Your chance to have it, if you have not been able to find the original.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Mojo. Reissue of the band's 12th studio album. Petty's first LP with the Heartbreakers in eight years when it originally came out in 2010.Available on red vinyl.

Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds. Stones fans have been waiting for this one. It's their first album of original music in 18 years (since A Bigger Bang). it features guest appearances by Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Stevie Wonder too. I have heard the LP and if you are a Stones fan you won't be disappointed. You can grab it on independent record store exclusive clear vinyl. Other colors are available as well. I picked up this one on both vinyl and cd already. The Stones also reissued Through the Past, Darkly Vol. 2 this week.

Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" – Press Conference Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images loading...

If you are looking for the independent colored vinyl versions of any of these LPs you can find them at The Electric Fetus, Cheapo Records, or Down In The Valley.

