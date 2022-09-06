Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know

Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.

Lottery application deadline May 6 Winner notification May 20 Licenses on sale June 1 License purchase deadline Aug. 1 Unsold licences available Noon on Aug. 4 Area 451 licenses available Aug. 5 Permits available Listing by permit area Baiting begins Aug. 12 Hunting Sept. 1 - Oct. 16

Licenses

Resident, age 18 and older: $45 (includes fee) Non-resident, age 18 and older: $231 (includes fee) Ages 13-17, regardless of residency: $6 (includes fee) Ages 10-12, regardless of residency: $1 issuing fee

Limits & requirements

Quota areas One adult bear per licensed hunter; includes permit area 451 No-quota area One adult bear per licensed hunter All areas Successful hunters must submit a tooth sample Don't shoot collared bears

Fall fishing can be the best. Glen Schmitt says it is the best best fish feed the most during the fall. He explains fish know winter is coming and it is only a matter of time before the lakes are ice covered. Schmitt says fish understand the days are getting shorter and they make adjustments to feed more often to put on weight for the winter. He says everything that's happening this fall to building toward next spring's spawn. Schmitt says it doesn't matter what you are fishing for in the fall that is when you are going to find your biggest fish.

