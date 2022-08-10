Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night.

The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso.

Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty.

He served with the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 20 years.

The memorial bench is below the flag at the entrance of the St. Joseph fire station.