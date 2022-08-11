The Weekender: Art Crawl, The Carpenters and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Take a look at what fun and exciting things are happening around central Minnesota. See a movie on the big screen with the Summer Kids Dream Film Series, enjoy the St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl, hear the music of The Carpenters at the Paramount Theatre, support the Rocori Community Foundation with an outdoor concert, and enjoy a nice music series at Milk and Honey Ciders. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Summer Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
There is just a few weeks left to take advantage of the Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series. Take your family to see a movie on the big screen for just $3. This weekend's featured film is Scoob! The movie reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Showtimes will vary but the film will run Sunday and Monday at Marcus Theatre's.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, August 14th, 10:00 a.m.
- Monday, August 15th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Come visit Downtown St. Cloud for a night of great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! The August Downtown Air Crawl is Friday night. Visit some of your favorite downtown hot spots for some great local pieces of artwork! The art crawl runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 12th, 4:00 p.m.
- 3
Music of the CarpentersSt. Cloud
Join us as Aimée Lee and a stellar cast of musicians present a stunning tribute to The Carpenters this weekend. Hear some of your favorite classics such as Close To You, Yesterday Once More, We’ve Only Just Begun, and many, many more! Tickets for this show start at $21. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- August 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Concert for a CauseCold Spring
The ROCORI Area Community Foundation's annual event, Concert for a Cause is ready to rock and roll! The outdoor concert will feature the Super Duos held at Alexander Park in Cold Spring on Saturday. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and music starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. The concert will benefit their Community Builder Fund and the ROCORI Area Dollars for Scholars program.
Ticket Sale Locations -
- Shady’s Longshots in Cold Spring
- Brinky’s Liquor in Richmond
- Kiess Bros in Cold Spring
- Granite Edge Café in Rockville
- Saturday, August 13th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
Patio SessionSt. Joseph
Enjoy great live, local music in the beautiful rural rolling hills surrounding Milk & Honey Ciders. The popular Patio Session series features live music from local musicians. This weekends musicians include Under Violet and Val Son at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Keith Secola on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's show is $15 while Sunday's show is $20.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, August 13th, 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 14th, 3:00 p.m.