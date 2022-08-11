The Weekender: Art Crawl, The Carpenters and More!

1

There is just a few weeks left to take advantage of the Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series. Take your family to see a movie on the big screen for just $3. This weekend's featured film is Scoob! The movie reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Showtimes will vary but the film will run Sunday and Monday at Marcus Theatre's.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Sunday, August 14th, 10:00 a.m.

- Monday, August 15th, 10:00 a.m.