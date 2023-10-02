BCA Releases Details on Officer Involved Shooting

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed the identity of the man shot during an attempted arrest on Wednesday in Granite Falls.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Anderson-Butler of Granite Falls was shot once.

The BCA has also identified the law enforcement officers who used force during this incident. According to the Swift County Sheriff's Office, both deputies are members of the CEE-VI Drug Task Force and work in an undercover capacity.

The sheriff's office prohibited the BCA from releasing the undercover deputies' identities. Both are on standard administrative leave. One fired his rifle and the other deployed his Taser.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the CEE-VI Drug Task Force from the Meeker, Swift and Kandiyohi county sheriff's offices were working to arrest Anderson-Butler on a warrant. They located a vehicle in which he was a passenger and conducted a traffic stop. When the driver stopped the car, Anderson-Butler got out of the car with what responding officers say appeared to be a gun in his waistband and ran towards the Granite Falls City Cemetery. The task force officers ran after him and at one point, one deputy deployed his Taser and the other fired his rifle. Anderson-Butler was shot once and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries. He received treatment, is expected to recover and has been discharged from the hospital into police custody.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and controlled substance at the scene.

The task force members were not wearing body cameras nor did the squad car cameras capture the shooting.

