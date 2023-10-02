Windows Broken at a Residence in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting someone forcibly entered a residence on September 30th on the 2700 block of County Road 136. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers says this person broke many windows and damaged property.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting that storage lockers were broken into on September 30th on the 200 block of Highway 10 North and items were stolen from inside.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.