New Fall Fest Coming To St. Cloud In October

An all new "Fall Fest" event is coming to St. Cloud's Riverside Park on October 20th. The free event is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Fest-goers of all ages are invited to wear their favorite Halloween costume to join in on "spooktacular" activities.

Among the things to do at the Fall Fest are a pumpkin patch (while supplies last), pumpkin painting sponsored by Sherwin-Williams (while supplies last), Joah's Ark Petting Zoo, hayrides, inflatables, face painting by Nikki Works and food trucks from Dana's Kitchen and Jupiter Moon Ice Cream.

There will also be a goofy pumpkin arts and crafts station (while supplies last)

In addition, there will be Trick or Treat/Carnival games hosted by Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, City of St. Cloud Fire and Police Departments, Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines, Pathways 4 Youth, St. Cloud School of Music, Skatin' Place and Sylvan Learning Centers.

No registration is required for this event. More information is available on the City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation's Facebook page.

