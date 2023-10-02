Secura Air Fryers Recalled for Fire Danger
UNDATED (WJON News) - Your air fryer may be recalled due to a fire risk.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 6,400 Secura air fryers due to fire and burn hazards.
The air fryers were sold online through Amazon.com from May 2019 until October 2020 for between $48 and $90.
The Commission has had nine reports of the air fryers catching fire due to a wire connection overheating. No damage has been reported.
Anyone with the air fryer should stop using it and contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement from Secura’s website.
