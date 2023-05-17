Rapids Alteration Closing in June

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A long-time business in Sauk Rapids is closing its doors.

Rapids Alterations will close on June 30th.

Cindy Battleson bought the company in 2014 and is the fourth owner of the business. She says the business has been good, but she can’t find experienced staff.

The business has tripled; it's just blown out of proportion. It's not a lack of business - it's a lack of seamstresses. And the seamstresses are specialized. I'm losing my formal seamstresses and that's the bridal and the prom and the bridesmaids.

She says while some people have grown up around sewing, far too many people have no experience in sewing and alterations.

I was at a meeting one time and these two people at the meeting were complaining about the interview process. (They) get so many resumes and (they) have to go through many interviews and you whittle it down to 20. I looked at them and said “You guys are spoiled. If a seamstress walks in my door, I hire her on the spot. Every single one. I can't think of a business that hires every single person that walks in their door.

Battleson says the decision to close did not come easily, but it was a necessary business decision. The final day to drop off items at Rapids Alterations is June 15th.

Black Diamond Auctions will hold an online auction in early July to sell the business assets.

Before the auction, Battleson says she’d like to find a home for the “Prom It Forward” program. The program takes in gently used prom dressed and sells them at discounted prices. All proceeds benefit the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. Battleson says the most important factor in taking over the project is to have the space necessary to store the dresses. Right now, the program takes up about 100 square feet in her shop. Anyone interested in the “Prom It Forward” program should reach out to Rapids Alteration.

