This MN Lake Rivals the Caribbean’s Crystal Clear Blue Water

If you have ever been to the Caribbean, you know just how beautiful the crystal clear blue water is. It's beauty you will never forget.

Get our free mobile app

Living in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we have a bit of every kind of lake. Some are pretty clear, some muddy, some shallow, some deep. some weedy, etc.

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Deer Lake is located in Itasca County, near Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It's known as one of the most beautiful lakes in the state. Spring fed and bright blue, changing to rainbow colors by day and taking on the color of the sunset by night. It's actually picked up the nickname of "Lake of Changing Colors".

Deer Lake is also one of Minnesota's largest lakes, covering about 4000 acres. Plenty of wildlife like eagles an bear inhabiting small islands on the lake.

No need to go visit a tropical island with this gem of a lake nearby. On a nice sunny day on the clear blue water of Deer Lake, you'll swear you are in the Caribbean.

Google Google loading...

Check out this cool drone video of one of Minnesota's most beautiful lakes, Deer Lake.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America