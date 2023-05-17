Foley Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley woman has been charged with murder after a drug overdose killed another woman in March.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, 26-year-old Christine Grove sold fentanyl to the victim in the early morning hours of March 22nd. The woman was found dead later that morning by her grandfather.

Court records show drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near the victim's body. Cell phone records also uncovered a conversation between the victim and Grove related to a drug deal prior to the victim's death.

Authorities also listened to a recorded phone call between Grove and her boyfriend who was in the Benton County jail at the time. The charges allege Grove told the man that she was the last person to see the victim alive and that she assumed the woman died of a drug overdose.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud on Monday. Grove was found inside, along with methamphetamine and fentanyl.

An autopsy of the victim determined she died of drug toxicity related to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Grove is charged with one count of 3rd-degree murder. She's due in court on May 30th.

