Authorities Identify Windom Woman Killed in Highway 23 Crash

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the minivan, 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom, died as a result of the crash. Her passenger, 15-year-old Caleb Tibodeau, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the cargo van, 28-year-old Manuel Guardado, and his two passengers, 25-year-old Jose Guardado and 26-year-old Juan Perez, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say wet road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

Ghost Towns of Benton County