Are MN Businesses Taking Advantage of Consumers With Morgan Wallen Show?

On Monday (9/26/23) it was announced that Country Superstar Morgan Wallen is coming to Minneapolis on June 20, 2024. Tickets are not on sale yet, and you need to register by October 1st for the possibility of buying tickets when they do go on sale. So, my point is that NO ONE has tickets yet.

I talked to a friend that went ahead and reserved a hotel room in downtown Minneapolis for the night of the show in hopes that he ends up with tickets to the show. Here's the interesting part. His room was $214 total with the fees added in. Not bad at all for a night in a downtown hotel room.

Then out of curiosity, we checked how much that same room is today. Well, imagine our surprise to see that they are now charging $409 total with fees added in, at the same hotel, in the same room. The only thing that changed is that the businesses had time to hear that Morgan Wallen was coming to town that night.

Are we getting taken advantage of? It feels like that's what happening. It's already hard enough to just secure tickets to the show. Let alone, have money to buy drinks and merchandise at the show. Now we have to pay astronomical prices for the hotel rooms as well?

It's much like what's happened with the Taylor Swift tour as explained by Time Magazine:

Typically, every $100 spent on live performances generates an estimated $300 in ancillary local spending on things like hotels, food and transportation. But for the Eras Tour, Swifties are taking this to the next level, dropping an estimated $1,300-$1,500 on things like outfits and costumes, merchandise, dining, and travel—boosting local economies by hundreds of millions of dollars in one weekend.

Don't get me wrong, I think it's great that these tours are boosting cities economies. But is it going to far by taking advantage of consumers who are already strapped economically? I understand supply and demand, but does it have to come down to every little thing surrounding these concerts?

To get back to the Morgan Wallen show, there IS one way to save money on tickets. We'll be giving away FREE pairs of tickets next week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country. Listen at 7:15am with Paul and Kelly in the Morning. Listen live HERE.

