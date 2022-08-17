Registration Open for 3rd Annual Amazing-est Race Event

ST. CLOUD -- Get ready to run, jump, eat and draw your way through downtown St. Cloud later this month.

Registration is open for the United Way of Central Minnesota's 3rd annual Amazing-est Race event.

Inspired by the hit TV show, teams of two or four will endure of series of challenges at various locations in St. Cloud that will be revealed on race day.

Sam Switzer is the Director of Marketing and Communication. She says this year promises to be even bigger and better.

Teams should be ready for anything. We have some really exciting things planned for this year. The challenges are great for any age from kids to adults. This is a great time to get out and have some fun while supporting our community.

The race is scheduled for August 27th starting at 10:00 a.m. Cost to join is $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.

All proceeds will go to support mental health initiatives at United Way.

Switzer says there will also be over $800 in prices for the top finishing teams.