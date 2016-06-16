Angels Romp Over Twins For Series Win

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-2 Wednesday night to take the three game series two games to one. The Twins fall to 20-45 on the season with the loss.

Tyler Duffey was ineffective in his latest loss, failing to get through the fifth inning while allowing six runs on six hits and three walks. Taylor Rogers came on to relieve Duffey and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

The Twins return home Thursday night to begin a series with the New York Yankees. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.