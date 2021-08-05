American Cancer Society Planning Two Events in Sartell

The American Cancer Society is planning a golf tournament in Sartell at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club on Monday August 30th and Relay for Life will take place September 18th at the Sartell Community Center. Senior Community Development Manager Sherri Maanum from the American Cancer Society joined me on WJON this week. She says they are excited to offer these in person events this year after not being able to do so last year due to the pandemic.

The golf tournament and relay for life both raise money for the American Cancer Society. Maanum says these dollars go to cancer research. For more information on the golf tournament contact Tim Feddema at 320-761-3609. A corporate foursome costs $500, an individual person costs $125 and will be teamed up with other single players. The golf tournament will have a shotgun start at noon on Monday August 30.

Relay for Life at Sartell Community Center will take place Saturday September 18th from 3:00-11:00 p.m. Find out more about relay for life at relayforlife.org/centralmn.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Sherri Maanum it is available below.