St. Cloud Lighting Up Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and several St. Cloud landmarks will soon light up in honor of it.

Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Water Tower, St. Cloud Hospital, and Abraham Lincoln Plaza will be bathed in blue to raise awareness about the dangers of colon cancer and the importance of regular screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women and the second leading cause of cancer death when the numbers from men and women are combined.

Screening is recommended starting at age 45 to help catch precancerous growths before they become something more sinister or catch cancer at an early, more treatable stage. Some screening can even be done from home depending on your risk factors.

The American Cancer Society says the number of colon and rectal cancer diagnoses nationwide has been decreasing for several decades due to improved screening but warns that 1 in 4 Minnesotans are not up to date on theirs.