Alexandria College Adds Baseball, Hires SCTCC Coach

ALEXANDRIA -- The Alexandria Technical & Community College is adding baseball to its sports offerings and their first-ever head coach is a very successful St. Cloud coach.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College coach Jason Fischer has been named as the coach for the new team in Alexandria. Fischer has coached the Cyclones for 10 years most recently leading the team to its fourth Regional tournament championship and a fifth-place finish at the World Series. His record in St. Cloud is an impressive 295-85 with four World Series appearances.

Baseball is the latest sport added to the Alexandria Legends portfolio that includes Clay Target League, eSports, Golf and Competitive Fishing. Legends Volleyball and Soccer are also on the horizon.

The college's goal is to have more than 150 student-athletes by the fall of 2023. The baseball team's first season will be in the spring of 2023.

Besides coaching, Fischer will also teach Exercise Science at the college.

