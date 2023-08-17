A Key Intersection Near Sartell Is Once Again Open

A key intersection linking Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Stephen and St. Joseph has reopened after being closed for much of the summer. The former four-way stop at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 2 in now a roundabout and is open for business.

As a Sartellian it has been hard to get from St. Cloud to Sartell this summer. First we had the closure of 19th Avenue, north of 6th Street South, that prevented us from getting from Veterans to our neighborhood in a straight shot.

Then Co Rd 4/Co Rd 2 intersection was also closed which meant Pine Cone Road was our only way to access Sartell from St. Cloud. This included several roundabouts and stop lights which isn't the end of the world but isn't the most ideal route to get around.

It was also a bit of a challenge to get to JoeTown Rocks! this summer, although obviously it wasn't that big of a deal and well all figured it out.

The new intersection should help move traffic more efficiently without forcing drivers to come to a full stop from 50 mph only to ramp back up to 50 before getting back on their way. Plus, it adds to the area's reputation of being the 'Roundabout Capital' of Minnesota.

I suppose this is another sign of summer: the END of road construction season. As the warm days dwindle, we can look forward to more of these construction sites closing and we will see the roads re-opening.