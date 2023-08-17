Many New Foods, Brews Can Be Found At the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A highlight for many people who attend the Minnesota State Fair every year is trying the new food and beverages that are offered.

The specialty sips list has 65 new beverages for you to try.

Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says they have some fun new collaborations this year.

I know Bauhaus, Forgotten Star, and the Freehouse are three local breweries that are working on a collaboration called BFF that will be served at the Blue Barn this year.

Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake and Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring each have three new beers this year at the State Fair.

It is required that every single beer is either making its debut at the Fair or is being made exclusively for the Fair.

As for the new foods, Hayden says companies have to apply for approval.

It's kind of a measure of if its a brand new food to the fair or if it's a brand new flavor.

Nearly 500 foods are available at 300 food concessions.

Deep-fried candy bars, hot dish, spaghetti and meatballs, key lime pie, walleye, pronto pups and pork chops are just a handful of the over 80 foods on-a-stick at the state fairgrounds.

