There’s Now One Less Outback Steakhouse in Minnesota

Remember when St. Cloud had an Outback Steakhouse? Loved that place! It's been gone from St. Cloud for several years and has been replaced by Pizza Ranch.

Remember all of the great dishes that Outback had? Bloomin' Onion, Alice Spring Chicken, steaks (of course), and great drinks like the famous Wallabedarned. Oh, and let's not forget the desserts . One of the best was the cheesecake with chocolate and caramel sauces. SO GOOD!

Get our free mobile app

If you are really craving the taste of Outback Steakhouse, you still had some other options after the St. Cloud location closed. But you'll have to drive a bit to get there. Locations still remain in Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Coon Rapids, Rochester and Hermantown. And there used to be one more until this past Sunday, August 13th. That is when the location in Burnsville closed abruptly and permanently.

From Bring Me the News:

Luckily it sounds like the employees will be able to transfer to another Outback location so there shouldn't be any loss of jobs. But finding one that works with your daily commute may be an issue. But at least they are offering the relocation for employees of the Burnsville location.

Would you travel further to eat at your favorite restaurant if the closer, more convenient location closed?

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration