This MN Police Department Had Some Social Media Fun With A Scam Email
Scam and Spam emails are a thing. Lately, I've seen more and more of these types of phishing emails or just pure junk showing up in not only my work email but also my personal email. Having to wade through it is a necessary evil in the purely digital world we seem to live in. One Minnesota police department had a little bit of social media fun with one scam email recently and it put a smile on my face to know that EVERYONE has to deal with this...stuff.
The Waseca Police Department posted the 'good news' to their social media feed, but ended the post warning residents to be on the look out for emails like the one that the Waseca Police Chief got.
Keep yourself safe, and if you are suspicious of your newfound online luck, it's probably too good to be true.
Stay safe online with these tips from the Better Business Bureau:
- Recognize common tactics
- Take a closer look at the sender and recipients
- Double-check hyperlinks before you click on them
- Don’t be quick to confirm personal information
- Be alert to poorly written emails
- Be wary of attachments, even if they are sent by a friend
- Keep your security software up to date and running
