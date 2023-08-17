Scam and Spam emails are a thing. Lately, I've seen more and more of these types of phishing emails or just pure junk showing up in not only my work email but also my personal email. Having to wade through it is a necessary evil in the purely digital world we seem to live in. One Minnesota police department had a little bit of social media fun with one scam email recently and it put a smile on my face to know that EVERYONE has to deal with this...stuff.

The Waseca Police Department posted the 'good news' to their social media feed, but ended the post warning residents to be on the look out for emails like the one that the Waseca Police Chief got.

Today the Chief received a congratulations email stating she had just won US $ 2,850,000.00 and a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport in the 2023 Publishers Clearing House Lottery and to kindly send the following contact information to a hotmail address:

*Full Name: *Address: *Email Address: *Telephone: *Gender: Occupation: *Age:

We think this is a scam. What do you think?

Please use caution when receiving strange emails and phone calls asking for personal information. And never send anyone any money in order to receive more money. If it is too good to be true, it probably is. Be careful out there!

P.S. She doesn't want a 2022 Bronco, she wants a 2023 or 2024 one!

Keep yourself safe, and if you are suspicious of your newfound online luck, it's probably too good to be true.

Stay safe online with these tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Recognize common tactics

Take a closer look at the sender and recipients

Double-check hyperlinks before you click on them

Don’t be quick to confirm personal information

Be alert to poorly written emails

Be wary of attachments, even if they are sent by a friend

Keep your security software up to date and running

