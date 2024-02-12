8 Time Grammy Winner Coming To Minneapolis
Coming off his Superbowl halftime performance, 8-time Grammy winner USHER has announced he is extending his 2024 "USHER: Past Present Future" tour to include more cities.
The now 51-date tour will include Minneapolis. Target Center announced the entertainment icon is coming on November 2nd. USHER's ninth studio album "Coming Home" was just released last Friday, February 9th, and has two songs already in the top 20, "Good Good" at #16 and "Standing Next To You (USHER Remix)" at #20.
USHER has sold over 80 million albums, has been a judge on NBC's 'The Voice" and has been in hit movies like "Hustlers." He is celebrating 30 years as an entertainer. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday for a Citi presale with general ticket sales happening on Friday.
