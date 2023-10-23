Blink 182 Coming To Minneapolis In 2024

Blink 182 has announced additional dates for their reunion tour and Minnesota is on the list. The band will play at Target Center in Minneapolis on August 6th, 2024.

The trio is touring in support of their new album "One More Time" which came out a few days ago.

The world tour starts in Australia in February and wraps up in Scotland at the end of August. "One More Time" is the band's first new LP since 2011's "Neighborhoods." Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 27th.

