5 Central MN Events To Look Forward To This Spring

Central Minnesota is a wonderful place to be in the springtime. After a very long winter, it's finally time to get out of the house and stretch out your legs a bit! I feel like we're all suffering from a little cabin fever.

There are several events happening in our area this spring that you're going to want to put on your calendar so that you don't miss out on them. From food trucks to art crawls, there's something for everyone! So, call up your friends and get ready for spring, central Minnesota!

St. Patty's Weekend Pub Crawl: Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph

Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph St. Cloud Art Crawl: Friday, March 25th at 4 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud

Friday, March 25th at 4 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud Miller Family Food Truck Festival: Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Miller Auto Plaza in St. Cloud

Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Miller Auto Plaza in St. Cloud Strong(her) Women's Empowerment Event: Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Sartell

Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Sartell Earth Day Run: Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 in downtown St. Cloud

By the way, we're going to layer on the good news and let you know that this weekend we'll spring forward an hour! Daylight Savings Time officially begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. It's about to be spring, friends!

Do you know of a really fun event happening in central Minnesota this spring that everyone should know about? Let us know by emailing ashli@mix949.com.

