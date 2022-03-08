Free At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests Available for All Online

Every home in the U.S. can order four free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests will be completely free—there are no shipping costs and you don’t need to enter a credit card number.

You can order your free tests here.

The White House says tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service.

The CDC says that anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

Additionally, private health insurance companies are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month per insured person, according to a new Biden administration rule.

In Minnesota, testing is also available at independent sites like CentraCare, CVS, Walmart, and more -- as well as state-sponsored sites like the Saint Cloud National Guard Armory, open for testing weekdays from 11 am to 6 pm.