St. Cloud Chamber’s Business Showcase Returns Next Month

ST. CLOUD -- After a two year hiatus, the St. Cloud Business Showcase is coming back next month.

The event is put on by the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce.

Laura Wagner is the Special Events Coordinator with the Chamber. She says the event is a way for chamber members to network with the community.

We're always trying to give opportunities for our members to network, meet new people and build their business. This is just another opportunity for them to do that.

Wagner says showcase features roughly 50-70 area businesses and has something for everyone to enjoy.

We want people to come and hang out. We have a cash bar, free samples, games, door prizes, we try to make it just a fun afternoon.

The Chambers Business Showcase is on April 26th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The event is open to the public and chamber members. Admission is $3 at the door and free to students.