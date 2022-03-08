Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross Announced As State Fair Grandstand Acts

A family-friendly comedian and a Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer have been announced as the latest acts set to appear at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2022.

Jim Gaffigan, who appeared in Minneapolis last October, will bring "The Fun Tour" to the Great Minnesota Get Together on Tuesday, August 30th. Tickets range from $39-94 and go on sale Friday, March 11th.

Diana Ross will play the Grandstand on September 3rd. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th and cost $60-34.

Gaffigan has been nominated for six Grammys for his comedy albums and won three Emmys for his commentaries on CBS' "Sunday Morning." He has released nine stand up comedy specials and has appeared in many movies like "Super Troopers" and "Luca."

Diana Ross has been performing for over 50 years, earning the nickname "The Boss." She was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Supremes as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Zac Brown Band is the only other act announced for 2022 so far.