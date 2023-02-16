4th Annual Black Business Expo, Gala in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The 4th annual Black Business Expo is this weekend in Waite Park.

The Higher Works Collaborative is organizing the event which will be held at the Waite Park Event Center Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They have over 30 local black-owned businesses as part of the expo this year.

Also, their 4th annual Black Excellence Gala is on Saturday night at the Waite Park Event Center.

It is a black tie evening with the 1920s black Renaissance theme.

They'll be honoring five award recipients including former St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson. Billy Steele and his band will provide live music.

Tickets for that event can be bought ahead of time online.

