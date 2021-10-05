4 To Be Inducted Into Sauk Rapids-Rice Athletics Hall of Fame

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will induct four new people into the Storm Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

Activities Director NaDean Schroeder says one of this year's inductees is Ken Bemboom.

He is really known as one of the top wrestlers ever to come out of the area, so having him be a part of our group really starts us off. He is someone historically who has been a great athlete and then chose to give back to his community.

After graduating from Sauk Rapids, Bemboom had three different stints as the head coach of the wrestling team. He also spent time as a school board member.

Another of this year's inductees is 2005 graduate Kristen (Hille) Heckendorf.

Really probably the best female athlete we have ever had come through our school district. She led our teams in volleyball, gymnastics, and track & field. She was a 15 time letter winner.

She went on to play Division I volleyball at North Dakota State University. She still volunteers with the Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team today.

Another one of the honorees is Tom Regouski from the class of 1972.

In baseball, he has a record where he had 21 strikeouts in one game his senior year. Twenty-one strikeouts holy smokes that's a lot in one game.

Regouski was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to be the kicker on the St. Cloud State University football team, and also played baseball at SCSU.

Another inductee is August Machula junior from the graduating class of 1929.

During his freshman year in football, many of the local papers just said as a freshman he was one of the most outstanding football players in the area at that time.

All four of the inductees will be introduced to the crowd at the halftime of the football game on Friday. A brunch and induction ceremony will be at the high school on Saturday morning.

This is the 9th year the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has held an induction ceremony for its Hall of Fame.

