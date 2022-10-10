3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best.

We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list.

Here are the towns in Minnesota that made the list. Lucky for us, they were all ranked in the top 60:

Grand Marais - Ranked #27

Perham - Ranked #56

South Haven - Ranked #59

The overall coziest town on the list is a short day trip from the St. Cloud area. Stockholm, Wisconsin is about a two-hour drive from our neck of the woods, and scored the number one spot:

With a spectacular view of Lake Pepin, Stockholm offers the right blend of shops, dining, and lodging. Antique shops, art galleries, artisan furniture, a performing arts center, and a winery/cidery are all part of Stockholm’s charm. This beautiful tiny town enthusiastically displays its Swedish roots, from food to architecture.

One of my personal favorite "cozy towns" made the list as well. Deadwood South Dakota was ranked #11. I went out there back in April with my husband and that quiet little town tucked away in the Black Hills kept a little piece of my heart when we left. The week after we left we were already planning to go back.

Check out the full list of 170 cozy towns in America here.

