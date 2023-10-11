Which Two MN towns Made the Top 99 Best U.S. Small Towns List?

We have some pretty great small towns here in the state of Minnesota. Each offering different reasons to enjoy them. I went to college in Bemidji and always loved Lake Bemidji, all the beautiful scenery when you would walk around the lake or just spending time at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

But maybe for others it's New Ulm with all it's rich German history or Lanesboro known as Minnesota's Bed and Breakfast capitol. There are so many great towns to visit.

Far and Wide just released their list of the Top 99 Best Small Towns. They looked only at towns of 10,000 people or less and two Minnesota towns made the cut. The first town to make the list is Perham. The population is 3,512 and it's located just 30 minutes Southeast of Detroit Lakes.

WHY IT'S A GREAT SMALL TOWN

According to Far and Wide:

Nobody would expect a town as small as Perham to always be enlivened with cultural events, but that is exactly why travelers are pleasantly surprised when visiting. Antiques, coffee shops and craft brewers abound as well as art centers, public murals and as many small-town festivals as your heart could ever desire.

They also point out the Perham has the only museum in the U.S. that features oral histories from Veterans called In Their Own Words Veterans Museum. That alone is a pretty interesting reason to visit.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The second town to make the list is Grand Marais. The population is just 1,360 and it's located on Lake Superior's North Shore.

WHY IT'S A GREAT SMALL TOWN:

According to Far and Wide:

Sitting on the shores of Lake Superior, you can expect to see incredible landscapes in beautiful Grand Marais. Water activities are popular, as is hiking, but the town also offers urban recreation.

Plus, if you visit soon you'll make it in time for the Moose Madness Family Festival October 20th and 21st.

See the entire list of 99 small towns from Far and Wide HERE.

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures