Lakes and More: The Story of South Haven

South Haven is a small town located in northwestern Wright County along Highway 55 between Kimball and Annandale. The town has a population of 187 and was platted in 1888. South Haven is in southside township and is 2 miles south of Fairhaven which likely contributed to the name of the town.

South Haven has 12 lakes within 3 miles in the area including Sylvia, Marie and John. To help tell the story of South Haven I was joined by longtime residents Sue Huro, Brenda Nicka and Bedrock Bar and Grill owner James Thiesen. Thiesen says the town has an interesting history which includes train robberies. He says the railroad tracks only went through part of the town years ago and had a turn around. Thiesen indicates the town burnt down twice when sparks from the railroad tracks caused a fire. He bought the former butcher shop building next to Bedrock Bar & Grill and turned it into an event center.

South Haven used to have a public school that had students kindergarten thru 6th grade. The school was located where the park is now located. The town also had a grocery store downtown. The building is still there and is located across from the Bedrock Bar and Grill. South Haven also had a municipal liquor store/bar but that closed approximately 8 years ago. Both Brenda Nicka and Sue Huro say it was sad when the muni closed. The town also used to have a bank and city festival called South Haven Days. Nicka explains she used to help organize the event and had a lot of fun in the community for many years before the event went away. South Haven now has Bedrock Days organized by the Bedrock Bar & Grill had included a softball tournament.

South Haven currently has a city hall, post office, fire station and park. The community has 3 churches in the area including Zion Methodist Church located in town, Concordia Lutheran north of South Haven and Lake Union Church south of South Haven. Current businesses include Bedrock Bar & Grill, Agave Mexican Restaurant, BP Gas Station and Yanish Motors.

South Haven is making a push for growth including a grant to replace the old water tower, upgrades to the city's sewer system, a new dollar store and a plan for a new neighborhood of single family homes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversations with Brenda Nicka, James Thiesen and Sue Huro they are available below.

