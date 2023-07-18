No Need to Travel Outside Minnesota for the World’s Best Donuts

Donuts are a favorite for kids and adults alike. We're always searching for the "Best" of everything. Well, as far as donuts go, this small town Minnesota shop has helped us find the best by just putting it in their name! Plus, we don't have to travel far to get them!

Photo by Northern News Now via YouTube. Photo by Northern News Now via YouTube. loading...

A Grand Marias, Minnesota donut shop was pretty bold when they chose their name. The name of the shop is “The World’s Best Donuts”. It’s a pretty lofty name to live up to. But judging by the shop’s longevity – it’s been in existence for 54 years – they may just be right.

According to a Northern News Now report, it’s family owned and has spanned an impressive 5 generations of the family. The 2nd generation still shows up some and helps out but they are mostly retired. The first generation is only there is spirit now, their Grandma is the one that opened the store originally. Granddaughter Dee, the 3rd generation, is the owner now.

Photo by Northern News Now via YouTube. Photo by Northern News Now via YouTube. loading...

But they’re keeping their Grandmas spirit alive through a book that they’re just releasing. It’s called “The Donut Lady and the World’s Best Pet Chicken”. It’s a true story of the Grandma’s pet chicken that was her friend for 9 years and she loved so much she wrote a book about it. All generations have helped finish and publish the book. An Aunt illustrated it, Grandma wrote it and the kids drew little donuts around each page number.

So you might want to take a drive this weekend and get a donut - I'm sorry, a "Worlds Best Donut" - and a book!

