4 Places You Can Fly to From Minnesota for Less Than $100 One Way

If you have been bit by the travel bug and need to get away this summer and fall, there are some great deals available right now. I got an email from Sun Country Airlines sharing some of the low-cost flight deals they were offering and I'm tempted to book one for myself.

Jacksonville, Florida

Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash

Sun Country Deal: As low as $69* one way when you book a trip between August 12th and December 5th

Jacksonville, Florida has a lot to offer when it comes to tourism. They have a great beach you can relax at, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is a great family attraction, the Cummer Museum of Art focuses on the beauty of nature, and you can even explore an old plantation. Check out more things to see and do in Jacksonville here.

Chicago, Illinois

Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash

Sun Country Deal: As low as $49* one way when you book a trip between September 4th and November 16th.

Chicago is a great destination for couples and families alike. Stand on top of Willis Tower, once the tallest in the world, live your Ferris Bueller fantasy and visit the Art Insitute of Chicago, or spend the day exploring the Navy Pier. Check out more fun things to do on your trip to Chicago here.

Bozeman, Montana

Photo by Trevor Vannoy on Unsplash

Sun Country Deal: As low as $79* one way when you book a trip between August 31st and October 16th. (Plus 2x Sun Country rewards points.)

Bozeman is absolutely stunning. My family took a trip out there about 10 years ago and it offers so many great outdoor activities. Hiking, zipline trips, white water rafting, and more. If you are more of an "indoor-kid" Bozeman also has the Museum of the Rockies, the American Computer and Robotics Museum, and a really cool downtown area. Check out more great things to do in Bozeman here.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash

Sun Country Deal: As low as $39* one way when you book a trip between October 6th and November 10th.

West Palm Beach is a beach vacation destination. There are a lot of great things to do in the sand and surf like parasailing, a "Land and Lagoon Musical Tour" that takes you from dry land to water in the same vehicle, manatee lagoon viewing, sunset cruises, food tours, and more. Check out what is available to do in West Palm Beach, Florida here.

Also, check out this insane sand sculpture that was done on West Palm Beach:

West Palm Beach's Annual Christmas Tree Sculpted Out Of Sand

Where are you going on vacation this year?

