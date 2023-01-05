Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here

Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.

Right now Sun Country is offering flights as low as $39 one way from MSP to Denver, CO. This special rate is good for flights between January 19th- February 15th. If you're thinking a Colorado getaway isn't exactly a getaway in January and February, it's actually a lot nicer there than in Minnesota. Their average daytime high is around 49 this time of year. Denver has a lot of cool museums, and of course you can hit the slopes in the mountains on skis or a snowboard.

Another affordable option to beat cabin fever is Nashville, TN. Sun country has flights as low as $59 one way between January 19th to February 19th. We all know Nashville for its killer live music scene, but it is also a place to get some of the best southern cooking you have ever had. Average daytime temperatures range from 47 - 52 degrees in late January/early February.

If you're looking for more of a summer feel on your vacation this winter, Sun Country also has a limited offer on their flights from MSP to Orlando. Between January 13th and February 18th they have flights as low as $79 one way to Florida. Orlando is one of my favorite places to vacation, mostly because I am a total theme park nerd and love rollercoasters, soft pretzels shaped like Mickey Mouse, and non-stop entertainment.

Even writing this and thinking about taking a vacation is making me feel less cabin-feverish. Now if only I had an actual trip to look forward to...

