Sun Country Offering $39 Flights Out of Minnesota
Both my co-host Adam and I agreed this morning that we could use a vacation. It was like Sun Country Airlines was reading our minds because shortly after I got an email promoting their $39 flight deals out of MSP.
If you need a break from real life, here are some great flight deals you can take advantage of in late summer and fall of 2021:
Asheville, NC - $39 one way
Travel begins October 31 - December 19, 2021
Chicago, IL (ORD) - $39 one way
TravelAugust 27 - November 26, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - $39 one way
Travel September 5 - November 21, 2021
Punta Gorda, FL - $49 one way (with 2x reward points)
Travel October 8 - November 19, 2021
St. Louis, MO - $49 one way
Travel August 19 - November 25, 2021
Fort Myers, FL - $59 one way
Travel August 20 - October 10, 2021
New Orleans, LA - $59 one way
Travel September 2 - November 25, 2021
Orange County, CA - $69 one way
Travel August 26 - November 15, 2021
Phoenix-Mesa, AZ (AZA) - $69 one way
Travel December 5, 2021 - February 14, 2022
Bozeman, MT - $79 one way
Travel August 18 - September 20, 2021
Jackson Hole, WY - $79 one way
Travel August 18 - September 11, 2021
I'm tempted myself to book that Phoenix flight. Arizona is the best place to be in December, and I'll gladly spend another week down there hiking and looking at cacti wrapped in Christmas lights.
My sister honeymooned in Fort Myers and said it was so peaceful and relaxing, and if you're looking for some fresh mountain air, the Bozeman area would be the perfect place to get it. There are so many great and affordable travel options right now, be sure to take advantage of them, or at least daydream about them.
