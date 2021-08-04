Sun Country Offering $39 Flights Out of Minnesota

Both my co-host Adam and I agreed this morning that we could use a vacation. It was like Sun Country Airlines was reading our minds because shortly after I got an email promoting their $39 flight deals out of MSP.

If you need a break from real life, here are some great flight deals you can take advantage of in late summer and fall of 2021:

Asheville, NC - $39 one way

Travel begins October 31 - December 19, 2021

Chicago, IL (ORD) - $39 one way

TravelAugust 27 - November 26, 2021

Milwaukee, WI - $39 one way Travel September 5 - November 21, 2021

Punta Gorda, FL - $49 one way (with 2x reward points) Travel October 8 - November 19, 2021

St. Louis, MO - $49 one way Travel August 19 - November 25, 2021

Fort Myers, FL - $59 one way Travel August 20 - October 10, 2021

New Orleans, LA - $59 one way Travel September 2 - November 25, 2021

Orange County, CA - $69 one way Travel August 26 - November 15, 2021

Phoenix-Mesa, AZ (AZA) - $69 one way Travel December 5, 2021 - February 14, 2022

Bozeman, MT - $79 one way Travel August 18 - September 20, 2021

Jackson Hole, WY - $79 one way Travel August 18 - September 11, 2021

I'm tempted myself to book that Phoenix flight. Arizona is the best place to be in December, and I'll gladly spend another week down there hiking and looking at cacti wrapped in Christmas lights.

My sister honeymooned in Fort Myers and said it was so peaceful and relaxing, and if you're looking for some fresh mountain air, the Bozeman area would be the perfect place to get it. There are so many great and affordable travel options right now, be sure to take advantage of them, or at least daydream about them.

