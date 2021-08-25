Check Out These Private Islands For Rent in Minnesota

If you're looking for the ultimate escape from reality, why not rent out an entire private island? There are two private islands for rent in Minnesota, and one might just be closer to home than you think.

The first island for rent is Strand Island in Orr, Minnesota (pictured above). This island is 42 acres big, and located on 11,000 acre Pelican Lake.

Kayak around the 9500 feet of shoreline or out to the nearby state park on Big Island- a 210 acre nearby island owned by the State of Mn. You have the entire island to yourself- no other cabins on the island- play, explore, hike or fish one of several private bays.

On the island there is a 108 -year-old home that features:

8 bedrooms (each with it's own antique sink)

1.5 baths

Remodeled kitchen with two refrigerators

A stone fireplace

A sunroom with 4 swinging beds suspended from the ceiling

There is also a sauna house with a shower, a washer and dryer, and a 75-year-old log cabin that sleeps four on the property. Plus you can rent out a pontoon from the island owners if you don't feel like bringing your own boat.

Renting out this island is a 7 night minimum, and the price isn't listed online, it just says to inquire for rates.

The next island available for rent in Minnesota is Fantasy Guyisland in Central Minnesota. This 3.1 acre island can be all yours for summer fun and relaxation:

This island boasts a nice sandy beach on the west shore and has a gently sloping sandbar on the west and south sides making it perfect for swimming, lounging and just relaxing. There are lots of mature trees and areas to explore, including great 'fun zone' areas created for a bonfire pit, bag games and horse shoe pit.

The listing doesn't give the exact location of the island, but it does mention that the area of the river it is located on connects with Little Rock Lake via the Harris Channel which is about a mile away.

When you stay at Fantasy Guyisland you will be spending the night on the vintage yacht floating cabin. The yacht has 1 bedroom, living room, kitchenette, bathroom and a shower, making it a great escape for a smaller crowd. Check out the listing here.

