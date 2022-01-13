2 SCSU Players Named to U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

COLORADO SPRING -- Two players on the current St. Cloud State University men's hockey team were named Thursday to the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team.

Seniors Sam Hentges a New Brighton native and Nick Perbix an Elk River native will be skating for their country in Beijing, China.

13 States Represented

Alaska - 1, Arizona - 1, California - 1, Colorado - 1, Connecticut - 1, Florida - 1, Massachusetts - 5, Michigan - 4, Minnesota - 6, Montana - 1, New Jersey - 1, New York - 1, Pennsylvania - 1

14 NCAA Schools Represented

Boston College - 2, Boston University - 2, Ferris State University - 1, Harvard University - 2, Miami University - 1, Minnesota State University - 1, St. Cloud State University - 2, University of Denver - 1, University of Michigan - 4, University of Minnesota - 4, University of Minnesota Duluth - 1, University of North Dakota - 1, University of Nebraska-Omaha - 1, Yale University - 2

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place Feb. 3-20 in Beijing, China. The U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team opens play on Feb. 10 when it faces host China in its first preliminary round game at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Earlier this month the Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson was named an Assistant Coach for the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team.