Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Announced

Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The field of candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year has been whittled down to 33 semifinalists.

Among the semifinalists is Sartell-St. Stephen high school teacher Joe Schulte. Schulte is a technology education teacher at the school and the only local teacher to make the cut.

An independent panel of 21 community members narrowed the candidates from a field of 132 teachers statewide. The panel will again review the candidates' portfolios in mid-March and come up with 10-12 finalists.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in May.

 

 

