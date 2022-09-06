13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident

HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.

The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it was going along the shore and possibly struck something on or near the shoreline causing the boat to abruptly stop.

The girl was thrown forward in the boat. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the boat received minor injuries.

The victims are relatives who were staying at a family cabin. Their names have not been released.