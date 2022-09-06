St. Cloud’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- An annual fundraising walk is returning to St. Cloud this weekend.

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at Lake George on Saturday. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, including more than 99,000 Minnesotans.

Check-in for the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by the walk. So far, the event has raised over $67,000 of the $170,000 goal with more than 270 walkers and over 50 teams registered.

All of the funds raised go towards care, support, and advocacy programs for central Minnesotans with Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as towards research to help fight or even end the disease.

The St. Cloud walk is one of 14 happening in Minnesota and one of 616 nationwide.

