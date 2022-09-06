U.S. Bank Raising Wages for Second Time This Year
UNDATED -- Employees at U.S. Bank are getting a raise.
The company has announced that effective later this year, all employees in the United States and Canada will make at least $20 an hour.
The announcement follows a June minimum base rate increase from $15 to $18 an hour.
The company says the pay increases are due to the current economic inflationary environment.
