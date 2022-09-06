Minnesotans Share What Movie Still Makes Them Cry Every Time They View It

Before Labor Day Weekend, we asked you, Central Minnesota, what movie still makes you cry every time you watch it, and you once again came through and gave us SO many answers. We combed through the answers on our Facebook page and here are some of the most popular and unique answers you gave us!

The most popular answers you gave us were some of the biggest movies of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Beaches, Steel Magnolias, and The Notebook appeared multiple times in the answers.

Some of the other films that you mentioned that make you cry every time you watch them were:

Brian's Song

Homeward Bound

All Dogs Go To Heaven

8 Seconds

Marley & Me

The Green Mile

Remember the Titans

You can see the full list of answers on our Facebook page, just click here.

For Kelly and I, the movies that make us cry every time we see them are;

Kelly: Steel Magnolias, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Terms of Endearment

Paul: Rudy, Homeward Bound, and The Lion King.

I was really surprised by Brian's Song being as popular as it was in the answers, coming in 4th place between app messages and Facebook comments, behind Steel Magnolias, The Notebook, and Beaches.

