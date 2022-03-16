12th Annual Pack the Porches Food Drive Happening Friday

ST. CLOUD -- An annual food drive to fight hunger and food insecurity in central Minnesota is partnering with the Minnesota Foodshare March Campaign this week.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is kicking off the 12th annual Pack the Porches food and fund drive on Friday morning.

Non-perishable food items are being collected via curbside drop-off at Pioneer Place on Fifth in St. Cloud, St. Cloud Hyundai in Waite Park, and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made at the three locations or online. This year Coborn’s will be matching all donations up to $10,000.

In 2021, over 12,000 people in more than 4,000 families were served by the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf.

