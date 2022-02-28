1 Killed, 6 Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in Foley

FOLEY -- One person was killed and six others were hurt in a head-on crash on Highway 23 in Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty-five-year-old Bruce Varner of Sauk Rapids died in the crash. One of his passengers, 80-year-old Patricia Lemke of St. Cloud has life-threatening injuries and is at St. Cloud Hospital. Another one of his passengers, 46-year-old Janet Lemke of Rice is at St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the second car 26-year-old Logan Christensen of Letcher, South Dakota has non-life threatening injuries along with his three passengers. They were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital.